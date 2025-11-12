10 Free iPad Apps You Should Always Install First

Have you just bought a brand new iPad and are looking to install free apps to get started, but you're confused about which one to begin with? You're not alone. The way people use iPads has changed dramatically over the years. Gone are those days when the iPad was mostly used for watching Netflix or web browsing. With iPadOS 26 bringing Apple's new Liquid Glass interface, smarter multitasking, and ChatGPT-powered Apple Intelligence, your iPad is closer than ever to replacing laptops. Whether you're using the latest iPad Pro M5 or a standard model, the right apps can turn it into a productivity powerhouse, creative studio, or even a mini-computer.

The iPad comes with pre-installed apps from the Apple ecosystem, including Safari browser, FaceTime, and Maps. While Apple's built-in apps are great, they don't show everything your iPad can really do. For example, Google Maps Street View is available globally, allowing you to explore almost any street, while Apple Maps' Look Around feature is still limited to select cities. That's why the first apps you install should fill in those gaps and unlock your iPad's full potential. You can look for productivity apps like Bitwarden for secure password management to creative tools like Canva for refining your work before posting it online. Once you've logged in with your Apple account on your iPad, check for these 10 free apps that you should consider as the first installs from the App Store.