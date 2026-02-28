5 Clever Uses For Your Smart Plug's USB Ports

These days, the market is flooded with cool-looking USB-powered lamps, and many of us have one placed either on a workstation or a nightstand. On their own, they are pretty basic. You connect them directly to a USB port or to the wall socket using an adapter, and the lamps power on. But when coupled with a smart plug, these lamps become surprisingly useful. You can control them remotely, set them to run on fixed schedules, and even sync them with your daily routine. For instance, you can configure the lamp on your work desk to turn on when your day starts and turn off when it ends.

Similarly, the one on your nightstand or anywhere around the house can be set up to automatically turn off in the morning at sunrise. With a smart plug and a USB-powered lamp, you can even control lighting in another room without stepping out of your bed. The best part is that you don't have to invest in an elaborate setup or buy a new accessory. It's all about smartly utilizing what's already available.