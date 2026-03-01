Don't Plug In An HDMI Splitter Until You Know These 3 Rules

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the great things about the HDMI standard is that there are many ways to augment the connection or experience to achieve various setups. For example, you can swap a wired HDMI cord for a wireless HDMI connection if you don't want messy, cluttered wires all over your entertainment center. You can also set up an HDMI switch, a bridge if you will, to quickly swap between different devices all connected to a single port. Another excellent tool is an HDMI splitter which effectively allows you to split the signal, from a single connection to multiple displays.

A splitter mirrors content from the single incoming port to multiple displays. That allows you to do things like send the same media stream to separate rooms, to present the same content on multiple displays in a conference or meeting — making sure everyone can see — or to broadcast to multiple screens for education, marketing, and other activities.

Using an HDMI splitter is simple enough, you merely connect the device or stream you want to output to the single incoming HDMI port on the splitter, and the external ports go to the extra displays. However, there are some things you should probably know before you start plugging things in.