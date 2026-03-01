California Is Trying To Crack Down On E-Bikes To Solve A Growing Problem

A bill being proposed in California would introduce updated requirements for e-bikes, ensuring they're registered with the state and fitted with license plates. The state has seen a significant rise in e-bike accidents during recent years and this is a measure aimed at cutting down on that problem.

How big of an issue is it really? Per the American College of Surgeons, e-bike accidents in California increased by 18.6 times over five years. In 2018, there were 184 accidents, a number that jumped to 3,429 in 2023. That's why, in 2025, California passed a law, SB-1271, to limit the power of these bikes and set additional parameters, like capping motorized assistance of Class I e-bikes beyond 20 mph. Some of the best cheap electric bikes currently top out at a 22 mph, for example.

But the latest bill, called the E-bike Accountability Act, aims to bring traceability and accountability to the field. It will require Class II and Class III e-bikes to be registered with the DMV in California. Moreover, qualifying bikes need to display a license plate, and riders must carry proof of ownership that matches the bike's serial number to aid in rider identification in the event of an accident.