Amazon Users Call This $22 Gadget 'Perfect For Travelers'
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Chances are, the first thing you do when getting to a hotel is search for the nearest available outlet so you can charge a device. Something always needs to be charged, from laptops and smartphones to portable game consoles and tablets. And if you have a family with you, you know how difficult it can be to find enough open power outlets in a room.
That's where something like the Orico Travel Power Strip comes in handy. It features 4 AC outlets, 2 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port, which should be enough to plug in all your family's phone chargers and electronics. It comes in several colors to help you match your style.
You can charge seven devices at once. Because of the flat plug design, it can fit into wall outlets behind beds and furniture that are hard to reach otherwise. The wrap-around style and built-in rubberized cord strap also means you can easily store this in a bag or suitcase without worrying about loose cables or tangling. Just be aware of what you are plugging into it, as there are certain devices you should never plug into a power strip.
Here's why customers recommend the Orico Travel Power Strip
Holding a rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 and just shy of 2,000 reviews on Amazon shows just how much customers like the Orico Travel Power Strip. Reviews highlight its compact and tidy nature, fitting nicely in the palm of the hand when all wrapped up.
Other reviewers noted that after using it, they made a second purchase for friends and family because of how popular it was. It's also approved for cruise ships, with many reviewers stating that they bought one specifically for that use case. While some people may say it's crazy to travel without using ChatGPT, I'd say it's crazy to vacation anywhere without a good power strip on hand.
The only issue some customers pointed out is the single USB-C port. With USB-C now being so commonplace, having additional ports of this standard would only help to elevate the product in their view. But if you are looking for a portable extension cord for your next big trip, this one from Orico is going to be very hard to beat. And if you're looking for other great travel gadgets, we have you covered with these 10 useful travel gadgets that will fit in your carry-on.