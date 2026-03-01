Amazon Users Call This $22 Gadget 'Perfect For Travelers'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chances are, the first thing you do when getting to a hotel is search for the nearest available outlet so you can charge a device. Something always needs to be charged, from laptops and smartphones to portable game consoles and tablets. And if you have a family with you, you know how difficult it can be to find enough open power outlets in a room.

That's where something like the Orico Travel Power Strip comes in handy. It features 4 AC outlets, 2 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port, which should be enough to plug in all your family's phone chargers and electronics. It comes in several colors to help you match your style.

You can charge seven devices at once. Because of the flat plug design, it can fit into wall outlets behind beds and furniture that are hard to reach otherwise. The wrap-around style and built-in rubberized cord strap also means you can easily store this in a bag or suitcase without worrying about loose cables or tangling. Just be aware of what you are plugging into it, as there are certain devices you should never plug into a power strip.