Here's What Your Car Key Fob's Panic Button Is Actually For

When it comes to the panic button on your key fob, you probably fall into one of two camps. You either know it's there but have never used it beyond the occasional accidental press, or you've used it one too many times to locate your car in a full parking lot when you forgot where you parked. While that use case is a clever hack to find your vehicle by following the sound of the car horn, it's not really the intended function for the button. It's called a panic button for a reason — though we totally get the argument that not being able to find your car is a solid reason to panic, at least a little.

The panic button is designed to be used in the event of an emergency, intended to attract attention so passers-by might hear it, pay attention to where it's coming from, and either offer help or send for it. Some car owners might write it off as an annoyance that they accidentally hit more often than they'd like. Many panic buttons have a press and hold activation that makes this less likely. But if you have it in a purse or pocket and something presses down on it, it's not impossible to trigger by accident and wake up the neighbors or unnecessarily startle others around you. That's a small price to pay, however, since it's a valuable safety feature.