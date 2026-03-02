Your Car's Rear View Mirror May Have A Button You're Not Using

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While you may be familiar with the manual switch on car rear view mirrors that controls the angle to help us see better behind us, modern cars often have buttons on these mirrors. Just like how your car's USB port can do more than you think, these buttons also can serve a variety of purposes, which depend on your car's year, make, and model.

You might see an auto-dimming button, rather than a manual switch, on your rear-view mirror. Typically, you will press it to turn it off or on, with a light indicator to let you know when it is on. When this is active, it will automatically adjust your rear-view mirror for you based on headlight glare coming from behind the car. It makes it easier for you to see, and you get to keep your hands on the wheel while driving for safety.

However, some cars have one or multiple more buttons that activate different features for your car. This can depend heavily on your specific car, as they are not as universal as needing to dim the rear-view mirror. They can include linking to a home system, calling for help in the event of an emergency, and more.