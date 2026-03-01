Don't Wait To Buy A New Laptop — Here's Why

If you have been planning to buy a new laptop but keep deferring the upgrade, it's time you reconsider. The PC market isn't as stable as it was a few years ago, and if reports are to be believed, it is about to get worse, with all major manufacturers jacking up prices. So what feels affordable today may not stay that way for too long.

There's a simple reason for this price rise: the AI boom. It has triggered a surge in demand across major PC-related components, including RAM, GPUs, SSDs, and even HDDs. All these components are critical to AI firms, with many placing orders years in advance. Storage drives are costlier than they used to be, especially SSDs. RAM prices are up by almost 80% to 90% (according to Counterpoint), and GPUs are only getting more expensive.

If you have an old laptop that faces overheating issues or struggles with speed and modern-day tasks, waiting a couple of months may not be the smartest choice. Prices are not expected to stabilize before 2028, and that's an optimistic estimate. In that period, upgrades and even repairs will become more costly.