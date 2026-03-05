5 Clever Ways To Use The USB Port On Your Router

Using the router's USB port, you can set up a NAS for file storage and sharing at home. The best part is that it doesn't take a lot of effort or technical expertise. All you need is a USB flash drive or an external HDD/SSD. You can also repurpose an old laptop that's waiting to be recycled by using its built-in drive. Simply remove it and use a SATA to USB adapter to connect the drive to your router.

After connecting the drive, access the router's admin panel, head to the "USB Storage" section, and check whether the drive is listed here. If yes, copy its path, and use that to view the network drive on your PC. For easy access, map the network drive, and it should be visible in your PC's File Explorer at all times.

Remember, while Network Attached Storage (NAS) is a great way to expand storage and facilitate file sharing, it does come with risks. For instance, some routers still rely on the SMBv1 protocol, which isn't considered safe in modern-day use cases. Besides, file transfer speed on such a NAS isn't as fast as a dedicated setup because routers don't have the same processing power. Nevertheless, it's still a clever use for that unused USB port on your router as long as you are not storing critical files and are limiting access to devices on the network. Moreover, you can use the USB ports on your router to create a home media server and stream content from the NAS.