You Can Use Your Old Phone As A Router - Here's How

Over the last couple of years, it has become pretty much standard for phone brands to do an annual launch of new devices. Naturally, these come complete with the latest hardware and software improvements, encouraging users to make the switch. But then, what happens to your old phone after you upgrade? More often than not, it ends up getting tossed in a junk drawer, handed down to a younger sibling, or discarded as e-waste.

If your old phone still works fine and has an unlimited internet plan, though, you might want to reconsider disposing of it. Instead, you can convert it into something handy around the house. One of the best ways to repurpose your old Android or iOS device is to set it up as a mini router. You can then use it as a Wi-Fi provider in dead zones in your home, as a dedicated guest network, or as a portable router when you're out and about.

The best part is that you don't have to install any fancy third-party apps to make a router out of your old phone. The built-in hotspot feature is all you really need. Here's a quick guide on transforming your old phone into a router.