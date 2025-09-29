Android Phone's USB Tethering Isn't Working? Here's How To Fix It

If you're ever in a place where you need internet in a pinch, or your home network is down, you can actually rely on your Android phone for a temporary connection. USB tethering allows you to connect your Android phone to your laptop or PC, via a USB cable, to share the internet connection. It's always a good feature to have when one of the big internet outages hits, which could realistically happen at any time. USB tethering works pretty good, and it's fairly intuitive to set up, but there are also a host of things that can go wrong, which can make troubleshooting somewhat complicated.

If you've plugged your Android phone in and the USB tethering failed to work, it could be due to problems with the USB cable you're using, connectivity issues with the networks your phone is using, outdated Windows drivers on a PC, or some other small concerns. Of course, it still helps to know which settings to fiddle with specifically when your Android phone's USB tethering feature is not working properly. This can also come in handy when you want to repurpose old Android tablets or phones, instead of having them lying around wasting space.