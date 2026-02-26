Windows 11 February 2026 Update Is Now Available With 3 New Features

Thus far, Windows 11 has famously botched several updates, creating quite the broken mess, which Microsoft is well aware of. A January security update was even responsible for killing some computers, among a plague of other issues, although bricking computers is about as bad as it gets. But a new, non-security feature preview update for February just dropped and it looks like it has added some really useful and welcome features that many people are going to enjoy, mostly to do with performance and visual enhancements.

The update, version KB5077241, is available as an optional update to all Windows 11 users, meaning you can download it right now if you so desire. This is a preview update, though, which means it's not part of the stable channel. The full release should be available on March 10. But in the interest of more positive experiences and maybe good things to come, it makes sense to break down some of the new additions in the update so that everyone knows what to expect. These features will be available in a stable update in March, so you'll get to experience them sooner or later. But before you do, maybe before you install the preview, let's take a closer look.