The New Windows Update Discontinued Support For A Bunch Of Popular Printers

As Microsoft continues to update Windows 11, one item that it's dropping support for are V3 and V4 printer drivers. This move was advertised back in September 2023, as Microsoft claimed these printer drivers to be deprecated. As of January 2026, Microsoft has implemented a process to review new printer driver submissions to make sure they're not these old models, and possibly not provide support if they are.

To explain what's happening here, let's give a bit of background information. A driver is a piece of software that acts like a translator between your computer and your printer. When you click to print on your computer, the driver converts your document into instructions the printer understands, including page layout, page size, and more. Windows has previously used Version 3 and Version 4 printer drivers, also known as V3 and V4. These versions now can be quite old depending on when you bought your printer, such as a decade or more. As such, they're known as legacy drivers.

Microsoft wants to use modern printer drivers for Windows 11, which many printers today come with. While Windows 11 may be a broken mess, some users feel this is the right move to focus on more modern architecture.