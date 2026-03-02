The 5 Things You Should Do First If You Get Hacked

The advancements in AI over the past few years have led to a rise in cyber threats and hacks, with the year 2025 witnessing as many as 2,200 cyberattacks every day. Often, after a massive breach, the compromised credentials end up on the dark web for sale. While there are tools to discover if your data has been leaked online, not every breach is massive or targets organizations and tech giants. Some are designed to prey on unsuspecting, everyday users who are more likely to click on links embedded in emails or download a malware-infected file from the web. And once you get hacked, the first few hours are critical. The sooner you act, the better your chances of minimizing the damage.

But before we get to that, it's vital to understand how you can identify whether your PC, smartphone, or account has been hacked. Signs of hacking include your device behaving strangely or suddenly slowing down, new files appearing on the system, and accounts and cards showing suspicious activity. If you notice this behavior, it's time to detect the threat, identify the affected parts, eliminate the virus or malware, and reclaim your system.