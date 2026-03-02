What Is The Button On The Back Of Your AirPods Case For?

If your AirPods have stopped connecting with your device and you've already tried putting them back in the case, closing the lid, and waiting 10 seconds — but they still won't pair to your mobile device — try a hard reset. With the earbuds in the case, close the lid and wait 30 seconds. Then open it up and press and hold the setup button for 15 seconds to perform a factory reset. Once the status light flashes amber, then white, the reset is complete.

The latest generations of the AirPods include the AirPods 4 and the AirPods Pro 3. Unlike earlier iterations of this Apple tech, though, neither of these newer AirPods cases has a setup button. Instead, Apple added a hidden button on the AirPods 4 under the status indicator. To initiate a factory reset, you'll first need to put your AirPods in the case and close the lid for 30 seconds. Then, open it and double-tap the front of the case three times.

Much like older AirPods generations, the status light will flash amber, then white, to indicate a successful reset. For the time being, you can purchase older Apple earbuds, so it pays to know what that setup button on the back of an AirPods case does. We also suggest reading up on some of the best AirPods tips and tricks and a few important AirPods features you may not know about.