Why USB Flash Drives Are Risky For Backups (And What To Use Instead)

Flash drives are common for good reason: they're cost-effective storage solutions. Apart from that, they're small, allowing you to carry them almost everywhere. Then, there's the convenience. You plug them in, drag files from a folder to the drive, wait for the transfer to complete, and unplug it. Given these upsides, many users have started using flash drives as local backup solutions. If you do this, keep in mind that your data can be lost to drive failure or even into the hands of threat actors.

Flash drives, as the name suggests, use flash memory for data storage. The same technology is used in SSDs, but there's a significant difference between the two. SSDs have multiple-level cells (MLC) allowing more write operations compared to a flash drive.

Additionally, SSDs have much better wear-leveling. This helps with more even wear across the drive instead of it being concentrated to a specific part. These protections are typically missing from the vast majority of cost-effective flash drives. Even though the underlying technology is similar, flash drives can't be compared to SSDs, and shouldn't be considered viable backup solutions.