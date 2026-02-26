You Should Disable This Invasive New Microsoft Feature Right Now - Here's Why

A new feature option has been spotted in Microsoft Copilot which allows the AI chatbot to gather information about how you use various Microsoft products. Windows Latest was the first to report on the discovery of the toggle, which is turned on by default. According to the page where the setting is found, it lets "Copilot use data from Bing, MSN, Edge, and other Microsoft products you've used" when it's enabled.

This essentially means your cookies and browser data from Microsoft Edge, along with your search history in Bing, can be used to inform Copilot's responses. This is just one more way that Microsoft is embedding its AI options into the rest of its programs. It was also kind of to be expected when we started seeing the company trying to keep up with other companies like Perplexity and Google, especially since Microsoft started touting Edge as an AI browser thanks to its Copilot integration.

While this toggle might seem useful, there's no outline of exactly what information Copilot might be pulling from your other Microsoft services. As such, it might be safest to turn this feature off to avoid any accidental feeding of personal information and private data to the AI chatbot.