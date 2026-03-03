5 Clever Uses For Your Old Batteries
Repurposing old batteries is much more responsible than simply tossing them in the trash. Not only can it be dangerous to throw certain batteries in the garbage, but doing so also creates more strain on the environment. Batteries contain precious materials like lithium, nickel, cobalt, and copper, so it's a much more sustainable choice to find conscientious uses rather than let them linger in a landfill.
Americans purchase more than three billion dry-cell batteries each year, and the average household contains at least 20 to 60 used batteries at any given time. For devices that require battery replacements, many people swap out the batteries before the old ones are fully drained. Even though the best and most popular battery brands boast that their rechargeable batteries can last through 1,000 charges, they will eventually lose their everyday usefulness. Before throwing away those mostly-dead batteries, though, consider trying a DIY project that can give old batteries new uses.
Keep a battery recycling jar in your home
It may not be exactly "fun" or unique, but recycling is one of the best things you can do with your old batteries. Look for professional battery recycling services in your area where you can drop off your collection of used batteries. In the meantime, keep those batteries in a dedicated "recycling jar" somewhere safe within your home. Challenge yourself to make a run to the recycling center at least once a year. You can collect used batteries from your family, friends, or community members to help fill up the jar faster.
Keep in mind that some batteries create fire hazards. For example, lithium-ion batteries can even catch fire underwater. If you're keeping these batteries in your home until recycling time, be sure to store them safely. The EPA recommends taping the battery terminals (the positive and negative ends of the battery) or storing the lithium-ion batteries in separate plastic bags to prevent fires.
Include batteries in an emergency fire-starting kit
Batteries contain toxic chemicals, so you should never try to start a fire with them just for fun. In an emergency scenario, however, being able to start a fire quickly can be a useful lifehack. With an alkaline battery (not lithium-ion), a bit of aluminum foil, and some flammable tinder, you can get a flame going in just a few moments. Include these items in a survival kit in case you get stranded on the road or during a nature hike.
The process is simple. You only need a thin strip of foil, about the same width as the battery and twice as long. Make a cut halfway through the long side of the foil; the two long halves should be connected by an extremely narrow strip. When you touch the two ends of the foil to the positive and negative terminals of the battery, that narrow strip of foil will heat up like a filament and possibly spark. This should be enough to ignite flammable tinder, such as a cotton ball or any dry grass you might find in nature.
Use batteries for science projects and demonstrations
Batteries are like little science labs equipped with all the tools to teach kids about the basics of electricity. If you have a classroom of students, or even one or two kids of your own, consider handing out used batteries for a safe demonstration on circuitry. It only takes a bit of leftover juice to showcase some simple scientific principles.
Start by using a cheap strand of decorative lights. Before you hand anything over to the kids, prepare the lights by using scissors or wire strippers to remove the covering from the ends of the wires, making sure not to cut the actual copper wire inside. By touching the ends of the copper wire to the terminals on the battery, you can provide enough power to activate the lights. It's possible to set up a more advanced circuit using a few alligator clips and a knife switch. This experiment in circuitry is just one of the things you can demonstrate with old batteries; with a bit of research, you can also learn how to demonstrate principles like polarity and electrolysis.
Incorporate old batteries into artwork and sculptures
Sometimes art is about self-expression, but sometimes it sends a message. Using old batteries in an industrial-style sculpture can convey ideas about waste or energy usage. As a plus, batteries come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, and colors, which makes them suitable for crafting a creative mosaic. Just remember to be safe; even if you make a beautiful piece of art, you might have to carefully dispose of it if those old batteries start leaking acid. Battery manufacturers advise against exposing batteries to high temperature, direct sunlight, or humidity. Keep this in mind when choosing a place to display your finished work of art.
If you're also repurposing an old PC tower or other tech, you might craft a comprehensive homage to classic technology. Your imagination is the limit when you have gaming devices, antique hardware, and countless other battery-powered knick-knacks that are just waiting to find new life as an ingenious art piece.
Power retro devices with old smartphone batteries
The most iconic batteries are the cylinder-shaped ones that you can buy at any retail store, but those aren't the only ones in your home, nor are they the only ones you can repurpose. The box-shaped batteries in the back of any smartphone are reusable, too. YouTuber Marcus Dunn demonstrated how to use affordable supplies and basic soldering skills to assemble an external power pack that puts old batteries to work for a variety of uses.
Modern phones are very power-hungry devices that will sap old batteries in what seems like the blink of an eye, which can trick you into thinking that the battery is on its last legs. In actuality, those used phone batteries probably have ample capacity to power things like retro gaming handhelds, emergency light systems, portable fans, or flashlights. Basically, any device with an external power jack and low voltage requirements is a viable target for this DIY project. If you're willing to make a trip to your local e-waste recycling facility, it's worth asking if they have a stockpile of used phone batteries that they're willing to hand over for you to use in your homemade power pack.