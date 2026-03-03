5 Clever Uses For Your Old Batteries

Repurposing old batteries is much more responsible than simply tossing them in the trash. Not only can it be dangerous to throw certain batteries in the garbage, but doing so also creates more strain on the environment. Batteries contain precious materials like lithium, nickel, cobalt, and copper, so it's a much more sustainable choice to find conscientious uses rather than let them linger in a landfill.

Americans purchase more than three billion dry-cell batteries each year, and the average household contains at least 20 to 60 used batteries at any given time. For devices that require battery replacements, many people swap out the batteries before the old ones are fully drained. Even though the best and most popular battery brands boast that their rechargeable batteries can last through 1,000 charges, they will eventually lose their everyday usefulness. Before throwing away those mostly-dead batteries, though, consider trying a DIY project that can give old batteries new uses.