The 5 Best Dashboard Gadgets For Drivers Who Hate Touchscreens

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's a reason some new cars are finally adding buttons again. While a big touchscreen may be great for something like your cellphone or a tablet, it isn't ideal while you're trying to drive. That, or you may just prefer physical buttons for controlling things within your vehicle. Whether you're concerned about safety or just have an old-school attitude, there are still plenty of devices for your vehicle's dashboard that don't rely on a touchscreen, and these are some of the best we found.

If you're looking for dashboard items that may take a more traditional approach to tech, our selection below covers a range of products, including items that can provide you with useful information while you drive, and some that may even potentially be an upgrade over your current stereo system. Each item on this list is highly rated by customers and can expand the capabilities of your vehicle in some way. Additionally, some of the accessories below offer features you simply may not find in most vehicles.