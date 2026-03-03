Microsoft's 'Project Silica' Breakthrough Might Finally Kill Hard Drives

Computer scientists have been researching new and better ways to store information ever since, well, computers were invented. PC components have come a long way since computers needed hard drives the size of your washing machine, and the hard drive might become a dead form of media thanks to a recent advance in what Microsoft calls "Project Silica." The goal behind Project Silica isn't necessarily to create a data storage unit that can hold more data and recall it faster than the world's largest SSD unit, but instead create a medium that can store data semi-indefinitely and a method to encode it.

According to Microsoft, borosilicate glass was the best choice since it is "a permanent data storage material that is resistant to water, heat and dust." The company published its latest findings in Nature and proclaimed that it chiseled information into the glass on a microscopic level using lasers that pulsed so rapidly they could only be measured in femtoseconds (one quadrillionth of a second). According to the report, Microsoft was able to store a grand total of 4.8 TB of data on a 120 mm square piece of borosilicate glass that was 2 mm thick.

Moreover, the laser allegedly transcribed 25.6 Mbit s-1 of data per beam and encoded them into the borosilicate as 3D voxels. When researchers artificially aged the glass, they predicted that the storage unit's data would be legible for up to 10,000 years. Comparatively, while hard drive platters are 63.5 to 88.9 mm wide, they can generally only store 1 or 2GB and only last up to 20 years in storage — five years if you use them frequently.