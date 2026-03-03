2021 Tesla Model X Depreciation After 5 Years: Here's How Much Value It Lost

Unlike other Teslas like the Model Y, the 2021 Model X, has fared reasonably well from a depreciation perspective. According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), the base 2021 Tesla Model X had an original MSRP of $81,190 and today is worth about $36,200, a drop of roughly 55% over five years.

Despite the aggressive price cuts that the brand has done in the past few years to maintain competitiveness in a crowded market, the Model X has managed to avoid steeper drops in value, like the 60% five-year depreciation recorded by the 2021 Tesla Model Y. When automakers refresh their lineups, used prices can drop, and Tesla vehicles on the whole have been hit especially hard by these shifts. Other factors like frequent price cuts on new cars, huge numbers of vehicles entering the used market, and cooling demand tied to "Musk fatigue" can impact Tesla resale values.

These issues can hit harder in the premium space, where luxury EV depreciation has become a issue as newer tech and shifting MSRPs reset buyer expectations. This can lead to lower resale prices for older EVs, making it notable that the 2021 Model X has held onto a relatively large share of its original value.