Here's How Much A 2021 Tesla Model Y Has Depreciated In Just 5 Years

The price of the Tesla Model Y has depreciated heavily since the EV hit the roads back in 2021; five years later, and it's now categorized alongside other "cheap" EVs. That's because when it arrived, this model looked like a game-changer for many fans of electric vehicles. A long-range SUV combined with Tesla's technology sounded like the perfect future-proof purchase for a lot of users, especially for those looking for a smart investment for their money.

In 2021, the demand for a new Model Y was so high that a used Tesla briefly became more expensive than a new one at the dealership. However, with new rival models being released in the all-electric SUV segment and Tesla slashing prices to keep momentum and fend off those competitors, this version of the Model Y depreciated far more sharply than most would have expected. During this time, it lost more than 60% of its original valuation over five years according to iSeeCars, turning into one of the steepest cases of depreciation in the EV market.

However, some reports are conflicting. According to KBB, a 2021 Tesla Model Y was available for around $40,000 MRSP; today, that value sits at around $21,000, meaning that almost 50% of its original value has been lost in only five years. Regardless, whether its depreciation sits at 50% or 60%, the Tesla Model Y represents a rather large financial loss for early buyers who saw in this model a chance for a future-proof investment. At the same time, this opens the door for many drivers to buy a used Model Y for a fraction of the cost.