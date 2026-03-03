Think Twice Before Plugging These 5 Devices Into A Generator

A generator is a very helpful piece of equipment for any homeowner or travel enthusiast, with backup generators keeping the lights on during an outage and portable generators providing energy on the go. While generators can suit most basic power needs, using them isn't quite as simple as plugging in a device and getting power, as you may put yourself or the generator at risk.

Plugging certain kinds of devices and appliances into a generator, such as air conditioners or space heaters, may draw more power than the generator can produce, while sensitive devices could be burned out. If you're planning on setting up a generator in your home, you should endeavor to only plug in the devices and appliances you really need and be considerate of the generator's capabilities. If you're not careful, you could end up with a faulty generator and broken devices.