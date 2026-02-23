The Clear Sign Your Surge Protector Has Gone Bad

Believe it or not, if you wait until you smell foul odors and burning electronics, it might already be too late. There's always the potential that the strip will have ruined some of your gadgets or electronics plugged in, so it's probably best to replace aging equipment before then. How often should you replace power strips? You'll likely want to follow the manufacturer's recommendations, as many strips and protectors come with a user manual that also specifies the lifespan.

As for how long power strips last, it varies by brand, type, and usage. If a power strip has been plugged in and in use every day for years, it's more likely to experience failure than if it was resting. But also, experts recommend replacing power strips and surge protectors every three to five years, especially after a major power surge or a lightning strike in your local vicinity. A failing strip may continue working even long after it starts showing signs of damage.

Misuse is another huge concern and could result in fires or worse. That's when you plug in too many devices, use appliances or electronics that require too much power versus the strip's rating, or do things like daisy chain with other power adapters or strips to have multiple plugs. In fact, using an older surge protector is a common mistake that could ruin your computer. You should use an uninterruptible power supply instead or something with a higher joule rating. There are other electronics you should never plug into a power strip or extension cord, like power tools, critical medical equipment, and, of course, other power devices like power strips or extension cords.