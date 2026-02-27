Governments Can Now Access NATO Classified Files From iPads (And It's A Big Deal)

While the U.S. government is trying to work with AI companies so they can handle the Pentagon's classified information, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) approved the iPhone and iPad to handle some of its secret data. In a press release shared by Apple, the company says these everyday consumer tech devices are the first to be sanctioned to be used with classified information, as long as they're under NATO's controlled environments, which means they need to follow some security settings on iPhone and iPad devices.

Germany's Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) approved Apple's iPhone and iPad devices as long as they're running Apple's new era of mobile software like iOS 26 and iPadOS 26. What's more interesting about this announcement is that no extra layer of security (like special software or additional hardware) is required on top of iOS, so NATO members can access that data. It's important to note that this doesn't mean someone's personal iPhone or iPad will have access to the data.

iPhone and iPad running iOS 26 can access documents up to NATO Restricted, which is the lowest of the four levels of classified information by the organization. In other words, this means that unauthorized access could be disadvantageous to the interests of NATO, but wouldn't be considered highly damaging if leaked. These documents usually reveal operational planning details, internal reports, certain logistics data, security procedures, and some communication between member states.