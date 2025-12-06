13 iPhone Security Settings You Should Enable Right Now

Widely considered one of the most secure smartphones, the iPhone uses privacy and data protection as its core selling points. While iOS comes with strong built-in protection, the real power comes from the granular control over security controls that you can choose to enable yourself. These security toggles can make the difference between a secure device and one that can silently collect your data.

iPhones are harder to compromise than Android phones because Apple doesn't allow easy sideloading, which is how major malware enters a device. Still, your iPhone isn't totally immune to threats. Cybercriminals keep coming up with new tricks, such as AI phishing, fake emails, and malicious links. The Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG) reported 1,003,924 phishing attacks in the first quarter of 2025. Even legitimate apps often collect data beyond what's needed for their functioning for targeted advertising. That's where Apple's security tools can make a significant difference.

There are several features you can enable, including two-factor authentication, Mail Privacy Protection, and Private Relay, to tighten your iPhone's defenses. Each one strengthens a different part of your privacy, ensuring your phone and data stay secure. Here are the settings you should enable to keep your iPhone truly secure.