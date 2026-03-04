The 3 Best Budget Soldering Irons For All Your DIY Needs

As one of the most affordable options on the market, Pine64's second-generation Pinecil is an easy recommendation for a budget soldering iron. Not only is it highly portable, but you also get fast heating along with both DC and PD ports. While no cables or wall charger are included with the Pinecil, if you already own a few USB-C fast-charging cables and a wall charger, like the one that may have come with your phone/tablet, you can use them since the PD port uses USB-C. This all adds up to an affordable price of $40, with portability and accessibility covered, complete with a comfy green grip.

What's also nice is that TS tips are readily available at affordable prices from both first and third-party sellers. So if you need to expand your tip selection beyond the ST-B2 (short) tip that comes with the device, you can grab them as singles for $12 a pop, or grab seven variations for $45. While the more established tip (cartridge) platforms (like JBC's C245 and C210 cartridges) offer a wider selection, TS tips are plenty capable for a variety of DIY projects around the house, from soldering small components on PCBs to fixing solder on a stained-glass window.

The Pinecil also heats in seconds, so you can spend your time soldering rather than waiting around for your tip to reach its desired temperature. And since the device can reach up to 752°F, you can ensure your heat transfer is just as snappy as heating the tip. On Amazon, users agree that the low price, compact size, and fast heating ensure this soldering iron is versatile enough for any job, including your next DIY project.