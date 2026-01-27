Can You Fix A Broken HDMI Port On Your TV?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The HDMI ports on your TV are the proverbial gateways to all sorts of audiovisual experiences, from TV shows to movies to video games. That is, of course, assuming your TV's HDMI ports actually work. If your ports are experiencing glitches, you may be able to get things running again after conducting some small checks and fixes. But if they're completely broken, you'll need to call a professional to handle the job. Contrary to popular belief, HDMI ports can and do degrade over time, and replacing them isn't easy.
Modern TVs are more like computers than their tube-powered predecessors were. As such, performing any kind of repair on their components requires specialized knowledge, tools, and skills. If you're certain the HDMI port on your TV is well and truly fried, you have two real options: call a repair expert to fix the port, or replace the entire TV. If you're lucky, though, your HDMI port may not be damaged beyond use. The problem could also be with the cable or whatever device you're trying to connect to your TV. You should explore all possible connection options before calling a professional, but you should be ready — financially and emotionally — if you have to do so.
HDMI port replacement requires professional expertise
Much like the HDMI ports on a PC's graphics card, the HDMI ports on a TV are hardwired into the circuit board. You can't simply unplug and plug them back in because they're soldered on. This means removing and replacing an HDMI port requires specific tools and skills to both desolder the port from the board and then solder on a new one in its place.
Additionally, HDMI ports are often positioned close to other major components on a TV's circuit board. If you pull your TV apart and start yanking at wires to get to the HDMI port, odds are high that you'll end up breaking the whole TV, whether you know how to solder or not.
Only professional repair workers should replace a broken HDMI port on a TV. They need precise tools to safely disassemble the device, move components out of the way without damaging them, desolder the old HDMI port, solder on a new port, reassemble the TV, and reseal everything as it was to ensure the safe, continued function of your device.
Try a few small fixes before calling a professional
Although repairing a broken HDMI port should be left to a professional, there are a few tricks and tests you can try before making a service call. If you're lucky, there may not actually be a problem with the HDMI port itself. Even if there is, it may not be bad enough to prevent you from using your TV normally.
First, try using a different HDMI cable to connect the TV to whatever device you're using. If you've got an old or low-quality cable that doesn't seem to be transmitting data, that can be remedied easily enough with a quick trip to your local electronics store. Similarly, you should also test your cable on a different HDMI port than the one you usually use. If that port isn't responding either, the problem is likely with your cable or with the device you're trying to connect. Don't forget to check your HDMI ports for excess dust or debris preventing them from making a connection. If you notice anything, try giving the ports a quick blast with some compressed air to clean them out.
If the problematic port still isn't functioning properly, you may be able to circumvent the problem by using a different port entirely. For instance, you could use a VGA port connected to an HDMI adapter, plus an RCA converter for sound, if your TV happens to support those inputs. If it does, you can find affordable HDMI to VGA adapters on Amazon. While that solution won't fix a broken HDMI port, it's a lot cheaper than getting the whole TV serviced.