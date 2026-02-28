Keep Playing Your Spotify Playlists After You Die With Liquid Death's New Bluetooth Urn

Death just got a lot more fun. In what seems like the ultimate example of late-onset capitalism gone awry, Liquid Death, every podcast host's most beloved water company, has partnered with Spotify to release the world's first "Eternal Playlist Urn." Vowing to make the afterlife far less boring, the world's most bizarre receptacle is a sleek, ivory colored urn that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. And while I always considered the impermeability of my vibes playlist as one of the many uncomfortable truths about using the streaming service, I never thought the music's corporate overlords would take such pleadings seriously. In unrelated news, oddball uncles everywhere have let out a sigh of collective frustration as another one of their "million-dollar ideas" gets stolen by a corporation for massive profits.

Now, if you're like me, your first question after "Who would want this?" and "How do I get one?" was: "How can I make sure my death-track lineup doesn't have any auto-skips?" Spotify, the ever-inventive Swedish purveyors of tunes and podcasts, has every music sicko covered. With its new Eternal Playlist Generator, users can collaboratively build the perfect playlist to keep the party going deep into the never-ending night. Unfortunately, Spotify has yet to announce a new subscription for its perpetual subscribers. However, customers' beloveds can also connect to the speaker-urn, ensuring their death jams stay ad-free.

Available on Liquid Death's website, the cool-as-the-crypt urn speaker retails for $495, a relative bargain compared to the cost of purchasing both items separately and bribing the cemetery caretaker to ignore the inevitable noise complaints. Unfortunately, prospective customers will likely need to snag the party-starter well in advance of their untimely demise, as only 150 of the death speakers are available for purchase.