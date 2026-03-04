When most people think about climate change, their minds jump to increasing global temperatures, melting polar ice caps, and rising sea levels — and the fact that humanity sucks at curtailing the damage. However, climate change is far more complicated than these blanket environmental alterations. Climate change can cause unusual and extreme weather patterns, wreak havoc on the migrations of marine mammals, and cause sea levels to drop. Wait, what?

According to a recent study published in Nature, if climate change trends continue unaltered, the sea level around Greenland is expected to fall anywhere between 0.9 meters (2.95 feet) and 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) by around the year 2100. This can be confusing, considering the same study claims that Greenland's icy terrain will be a "primary contributor to rising sea levels" around the globe. It all starts with the country's name. It's no secret that Greenland isn't very green — that was a "marketing ploy" by Erik the Red. About 80% of Greenland is covered in ice sheets, and just like the Arctic ice sheets, these landbound glaciers are melting due to climate change.

Currently, Greenland is weighed down by the sheer mass of all that frozen water, pushing the island down into the Earth somewhat and raises its relative sea level. This phenomenon is known as solid Earth deformation, and as the ice melts, Greenland will rise higher than the waters produced by the ice thaw. According to the study, the release of solid Earth deformation will account for most of Greenland's dropping relative sea levels. But why not all of it? That is where explanations get a little weird.