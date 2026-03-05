4 Clever Uses For Your Old Phone Charging Cables
Many people have a drawer or box filled with old charging cables. Over time, we just get into the habit of tossing unused cables into the same space. And within a few years, there are dozens of those — some from old smartphones you don't use anymore, and others that got damaged during use. There are also a few that came along with smart home devices or other electronics. Now instead of throwing them away, you can cleverly repurpose old charging cables into something creative and useful around the house.
Charging cables may seem fragile but they are surprisingly durable. These typically comprise three parts: the conductor which is usually copper, an insulation layer, and an outer sheath made of PVC, TPE, or nylon. Charging cables can even hold weight, with the more expensive ones withstanding 30 to 40 pounds, though you shouldn't rely on them for lifting heavy items. But a basic idea of your charging cable's weight-lifting capabilities will help you find the perfect use for it.
So, if you are into the habit of frequently replacing cables, it's time to repurpose them. Even worn-out cables or ones with damaged connectors will work. You don't need the entire cable, just the useful sections of it. The best part is that most creative uses for old charging cables don't require power tools or advanced skills. These are easy DIY hacks you can try at home.
Hang paintings and plants
One of the simplest ways you can reuse old charging cables is by turning them into a support for hanging plants and paintings. Flexible cables that don't get damaged when bent are perfect for the job. First, cut the connectors from both ends. This leaves you with just the cable, which will act as the rope or cord.
If you are using the cable to hang paintings, attach both ends to the opposite edges of the painting. You can use existing hooks on the painting or attach new ones. Once done, you can hang it. For hanging plants, the idea remains the same. The only difference is that you need to create a loop around the pot, and then attach the ends of the cable to a hook. To fix the cable into place, add knots to it, use strong transparent tape, or try zip ties.
Keep in mind that not all cables can support heavy paintings and plants, especially ones that are worn out. So, if the painting or plant is heavy, tie multiple cables of equal length together for added strength. You can even twist them together to form a single cord.
Repurpose into coasters or curtain ties
If you are into crafts, you can quickly turn your cables into coasters or curtain ties. These are fairly uncommon ideas, so you may end up getting a few compliments as well. For curtain ties, the setup is simple. Remove the connectors, then cut the cable into lengths that would go around the curtain, plus some extra for the knots. Once you have it, tie the cable around the curtain and secure it in place with a knot. You can even paint the cable to complement the curtain or the overall interiors.
Turning old cables into coasters is simple but requires a little effort. First up, find a cable that bends easily and is not worn out. Now, cut the connectors, hold one end, and start rolling the cable into a tight circle. Keep rolling it until you reach a size large enough to hold a cup or glass. Finally, glue the entire thing so that it doesn't open up. You can also use transparent tape or zip ties, though glue gives a cleaner and more aesthetic look.
Make a mini night lamp
This is one of the more complex uses of old charging cables, but if you have the time, the necessary tools, and are comfortable working with electronics, it could really turn that stack of waste cables into something useful. To start, you will need 5mm LED lights, the small ones with two metal pins, a soldering iron, a small plastic ball that will act as the case, and a charging cable with a working USB connector.
Once you have that, place two to four of these LEDs together, and use a soldering iron to connect them. Now, cut the plastic ball in half, make two small holes in one piece, and place the 5mm LED lights such that their pins protrude from the outer face. You can use a glue gun or tape to keep the light in place. Next, cut the charging cable such that both wires are visible, and carefully connect the wires to the LED light setup using the soldering iron. Finally, plug the USB connector into a USB port and check whether the light is working. If it is, glue the other half of the ball to complete the setup.
You can now place this DIY mini lamp on your nightstand. For better control, you can go a step further and use a smart plug to manage its operations from your phone.
Recycle or sell the cable
If you can't find a better use for those outdated charging cables, the smartest option is to recycle them. Find a nearby store that recycles old electronics, including charging cables, and drop them off. This way, you get some free space around the house and minimize electronic waste. Best Buy does electronics recycling, where they pick up old chargers and other gadgets from your home for free.
If the cables are in good condition, you can also make some money from those old cables by selling them on an online marketplace. Selling a few at once with a proper description of the cables increases your chances of finding a buyer.
The idea is to either put charging cables to better use or smartly get rid of them, ensuring they don't add to e-waste. If you haven't used the cables in years, chances are you won't need them in the future either.