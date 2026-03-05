4 Clever Uses For Your Old Phone Charging Cables

Many people have a drawer or box filled with old charging cables. Over time, we just get into the habit of tossing unused cables into the same space. And within a few years, there are dozens of those — some from old smartphones you don't use anymore, and others that got damaged during use. There are also a few that came along with smart home devices or other electronics. Now instead of throwing them away, you can cleverly repurpose old charging cables into something creative and useful around the house.

Charging cables may seem fragile but they are surprisingly durable. These typically comprise three parts: the conductor which is usually copper, an insulation layer, and an outer sheath made of PVC, TPE, or nylon. Charging cables can even hold weight, with the more expensive ones withstanding 30 to 40 pounds, though you shouldn't rely on them for lifting heavy items. But a basic idea of your charging cable's weight-lifting capabilities will help you find the perfect use for it.

So, if you are into the habit of frequently replacing cables, it's time to repurpose them. Even worn-out cables or ones with damaged connectors will work. You don't need the entire cable, just the useful sections of it. The best part is that most creative uses for old charging cables don't require power tools or advanced skills. These are easy DIY hacks you can try at home.