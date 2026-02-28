US Customs Just Destroyed A Rare Piece Of Gaming History

The internet revolutionized the shopping experience. Sure you can order plenty of useful gadgets through sites like Amazon, but many outlets let you purchase unique and rare items that you can't normally find on that site — or in the U.S. for that matter. However, this convenience comes with the risk of your product being mangled in the mail, and the pain is even worse when the damaged item is super rare. And when you can point fingers at one party in particular.

On February 26, Philip Peng (better known by his Twitter/X handle "Keripo") posted some horrible news: A game he'd ordered a while ago, "Tsukihime Trial Edition," arrived in pieces. The protective bubble wrap had been removed and the floppy disk torn to shreds, as if someone had pulled it apart with their bare hands. He was distraught (as anyone in his shoes would be), but also found a potential clue: The package was covered by tape that read "Opened and resealed by customs."

The running theory is that someone at U.S. Customs opened the package and deliberately destroyed the floppy disk, as according to Peng, the seller went to great lengths to protect the product and send pictures as proof. Plus, in another post, Peng stated the package was at one point "stuck in Customs for additional inspection." Peng said he will file a report regarding the event. Assuming his claims are valid, this could potentially scare many people off ordering products from foreign countries (Peng purchased his copy from a collector in Portugal), especially rare video games.