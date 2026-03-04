Those Foam Microphone Covers Actually Serve An Important Audio Purpose

Recording with a microphone isn't always easy, as background noise, poor acoustics, and even improper distancing can affect the quality of your audio. One of the most common and frustrating challenges microphone users may face is wind interference, which can not only distort the quality of your audio, but also damage your mic. Fortunately, there's an easy fix.

Microphone covers, also known as windscreens, are foam or synthetic fur sheathes which cover the recording end of a mic, protecting the device from gusts of air. While these useful covers are particularly helpful when recording in outdoor spaces, where they can offer protection against bracing winds and light breezes, they're not strictly for outside use. Indoor currents, movement, or even speech can cause these gusts of air to impact your audio.

However, not everyone who uses a microphone will require a windscreen. Whether you need a cover for your microphone depends on your individual needs. Below, we break down how microphone covers work and who could benefit from using one.