Terminator's Villainous T-1000 Was Almost Played By A '80s Rock Icon

I'd argue that almost every cinephile who looks back on James Cameron's mind-blowing sequel, "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" — which had one of the best movie twists of all time — can confidently say that Robert Patrick's casting as the villain, T-1000, standing opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator was simply perfect. He wasn't an obvious choice, and perhaps that's why it worked so spectacularly. However, he wasn't Cameron's first pick. Initially, the writer-director wanted Rockstar Billy Idol to play the vicious machine, and he even auditioned him, but there was an unfortunate circumstance that kept the then 30-year-old singer from portraying the cyborg.

On February 6, 1990, Idol suffered a pretty nasty accident while riding his Harley-Davidson — so severe that his doctors said he could've lost his leg — which left him with a limp, according to Louder Sound. As he recalled, "I'd had a really bad motorcycle accident. The trouble was, I had to be able to run. You know, there's one point where the T-1000 runs after the car, you know that whole bit. Well, I had to be able to run, and I had a terrible limp from the motorcycle accident, so I couldn't do the movie. It was such a drag."

In retrospect, Idol also admitted that he couldn't have done what Patrick did with the role and made it so iconic. "Stan Winston's special effects department, they had drawings of me as the T-1000. But in the end, Robert Patrick brought a cold veneer that I could never have brought to it. He brought a cold veneer that was really robotic. So the right man got the job!"