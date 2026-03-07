5 Features You Didn't Know Your HDMI Port Had

Part of the convenience aspect of the HDMI format is that you can plug an HDMI cable into an HDMI out port on a device like a PC or game console, then plug it into any HDMI in port on your display, and it works right away. This is nice if you're just looking for ways to use your TV's extra HDMI ports. But instead of plugging into whichever HDMI port happens to be open, you might want to take a closer look at the ports themselves, as some may offer better quality than others.

Depending on the precise make and model of your monitor or TV, different ports may be equipped with higher data bandwidths that allow for 4K video quality or greater. Take a look at the ports themselves before you plug something in; there should be a blurb printed right next to them denoting them as HDMI ports, as well as which features they have, such as 4K support, 8K support, or newer HDMI versions like HDMI 2.1. Conversely, some HDMI ports on a display may be older versions, merely there to pad out the display's connection options. You can plug a source into an older-version port and it'll work fine, but you won't get the highest-quality output.