This Totally Overlooked Amazon Fire TV Feature Shouldn't Be A Secret

If you own an Amazon Fire TV, odds are you primarily use it to stream binge-worthy TV shows like "The Pitt" or the latest gripping films on apps like Prime Video and Netflix. But there are a lot of hidden Amazon Prime membership benefits people often overlook. One of those is Amazon Luna, a brilliant streaming feature that works wonderfully with your Fire TV.

Amazon Luna can turn your TV into a cloud gaming console, letting you stream riveting AAA blockbusters, underrated indies, family party games, and more directly to your TV — without the need to spend hundreds of dollars on a console or fancy PC graphics card. All you need is an Amazon Prime subscription, a stable internet connection, and an Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, or Fire Tablet (or another compatible device).

Amazon's cloud gaming service is one of the Fire TV's best-kept secrets. You may already be paying for it, but not taking advantage of its many benefits. So below, we've broken down everything you need to know about Amazon Luna, including its many perks, how to access it, and how much it costs.