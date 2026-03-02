This $30 Accessory Turns Your Amazon Fire Tablet Into A Mini Laptop

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Choosing between a laptop and a tablet can be difficult. Fortunately, this is the internet, and there are plenty of gadgets available that can give you the best of both. While Apple has a Magic Keyboard accessory for the iPad that can give the tablet some of the same functionality as a laptop — which can solve some of its biggest problems – it's worth knowing that there's something similar for an Amazon Fire tablet. Even better, Amazon currently has one on sale with a rather sizable discount.

For those looking to transfer their tablet into a mini-laptop of sorts, the MePadKey Trackpad Keyboard is currently on sale at Amazon for a significant discount. Along with plenty of positive reviews from customers, this gadget comes with a full, illuminated QWERTY keyboard along with some additional features that can make this one useful for those that like having options. It's compatible with a couple of different Amazon Fire tablet models, as well.

If you were struggling to find a clever use for an old Amazon Fire tablet, expanding its capabilities with a keyboard can be one solution, or this case can also make a good gift for someone in school. It's also easy to quickly remove the tablet from the case. Check this one out if you're looking to give your Fire tablet a boost at a good price.