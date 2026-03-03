The Classic Keanu Reeves Movie That Rivals The Matrix And John Wick Is Streaming On Hulu

From sci-fi classics like "The Matrix" to the high kill-count "John Wick", Keanu Reeves has achieved a career bookended by titanic titles in film history. Five years before he became Neo, though, Reeves was already starring in genre-defining action films. The 1994 movie "Speed" won over 20 prestigious awards, including the Saturn Award for Best Action/Adventure/Thriller Film, as well as the Academy Awards for Best Sound and Best Effects. You can check out the genesis of Keanu Reeves' rise as an action star; "Speed" is now streaming on Hulu.

In a filmography decorated by all-time greats, "Speed" is actually the second-highest-rated movie starring Keanu Reeves. It holds a critic score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, falling only behind 2019's "Toy Story 4," in which Reeves voiced the character Duke Caboom. The highest-rated "John Wick" film, "John Wick: Chapter 4," stands at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences are somewhat more critical of "Speed," assigning it an aggregated rating of 77%. Even so, there can be no doubt that the 90's car-chase classic rivals the best "gun-fu" films that have defined Keanu Reeves' longstanding popularity.