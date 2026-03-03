Lenovo's AI Robot Concept Might Be Our First Look At Apple's Next Product Line
At Mobile World Congress 2026, Lenovo went with a bolder approach by sharing several concept products. One of them is the company's AI Workmate, which is a tabletop robot that can help you be more productive. While Lenovo doesn't say if it will ever release this product, BGR was able to get a first look at this device during the show, which also helps us have a better understanding of what Apple might do with its future tabletop robot.
According to rumors, Apple is expected to go deeper in the smart home segment by introducing later this year a HomePod and iPad combo that should work as a smart home hub. This device will be a tease for the company's more ambitious plan, a tabletop robot with mechanical arms that could be released as soon as next year. Reports suggest this device will be able to follow you around an environment thanks to its tracking capabilities and even offer a personalized experience by understanding who's talking to it. While the company kind of already leaked what this Pixar lamp-styled device might look like, Lenovo was the first to show what a working product could actually do.
Lenovo's AI Workmate concept could actually become a useful product
During the demo, Lenovo was promoting the AI Workmate's projecting capabilities. You could be working on a presentation on your computer, and once you're done, you would be able to project it on a desk or a wall. Another possibility is to ask its built-in AI to help you prepare the presentation, and you can see everything coming to life through the projected image.
Some of the possible use cases could also be to capture handwritten notes and transfer them to your computer or phone, recognize gestures to perform actions, summarize your brainstorming session when you're just trying to organize your thoughts, and even tell your schedule before you start working. Lenovo also says this device could keep your work tasks organized even if you're switching between apps or talking about different stuff.
That said, this concept device could be the ultimate personal assistant as it could theoretically sync with all your information from calendar, emails, and other documents, and bring details on the go, whether your boss just added a new task, or if you need help to finish a presentation.