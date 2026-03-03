Lenovo's AI Robot Concept Might Be Our First Look At Apple's Next Product Line

At Mobile World Congress 2026, Lenovo went with a bolder approach by sharing several concept products. One of them is the company's AI Workmate, which is a tabletop robot that can help you be more productive. While Lenovo doesn't say if it will ever release this product, BGR was able to get a first look at this device during the show, which also helps us have a better understanding of what Apple might do with its future tabletop robot.

According to rumors, Apple is expected to go deeper in the smart home segment by introducing later this year a HomePod and iPad combo that should work as a smart home hub. This device will be a tease for the company's more ambitious plan, a tabletop robot with mechanical arms that could be released as soon as next year. Reports suggest this device will be able to follow you around an environment thanks to its tracking capabilities and even offer a personalized experience by understanding who's talking to it. While the company kind of already leaked what this Pixar lamp-styled device might look like, Lenovo was the first to show what a working product could actually do.