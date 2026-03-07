This Handy USB Gadget From Costco Cleans Your Tech (And Charges It Too)

Keeping your work area clean is important, as clutter and dirtiness can affect emotions, cognition, and stress levels. But even on a more basic level, a clean clutter-free desk just looks nice. You will have to spend a few minutes each day to keep it that way, which is where the Type S 4-in-1 electric air duster from Costco comes in. This portable blower, which costs $50, in conjunction with another cheap Amazon gadget, can really help keep your desk tidy.

You can use it to blow dust and debris out of your keyboard, clean out game consoles like a PlayStation 5, help dry the side mirrors on your car after a wash, and even vacuum out the seats with an included attachment. It has a 110,000-rpm high-power blower motor with four speeds, and includes a three-mode emergency flashlight. But there's another cool feature to this gadget aimed at keeping your tech clean. It has an integrated 4,000 mAh power bank that can be used to charge your devices, too.