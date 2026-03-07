This Handy USB Gadget From Costco Cleans Your Tech (And Charges It Too)
Keeping your work area clean is important, as clutter and dirtiness can affect emotions, cognition, and stress levels. But even on a more basic level, a clean clutter-free desk just looks nice. You will have to spend a few minutes each day to keep it that way, which is where the Type S 4-in-1 electric air duster from Costco comes in. This portable blower, which costs $50, in conjunction with another cheap Amazon gadget, can really help keep your desk tidy.
You can use it to blow dust and debris out of your keyboard, clean out game consoles like a PlayStation 5, help dry the side mirrors on your car after a wash, and even vacuum out the seats with an included attachment. It has a 110,000-rpm high-power blower motor with four speeds, and includes a three-mode emergency flashlight. But there's another cool feature to this gadget aimed at keeping your tech clean. It has an integrated 4,000 mAh power bank that can be used to charge your devices, too.
The Type S blower makes short work of cleaning your tech
According to experts, you should clean your computer more often than you'd think. This can involve vacuuming or blowing out dust and debris that collects inside a PC, especially in the fans. You should also wipe down your keyboard at least once per week, and the the Type S multi-tool would make it easy to do all at the same time. While you're at it, the vacuum attachment on this USB gadget can be used to clean other easily forgotten spaces, like the cup holders, storage cubbies, and seats in your car.
Leave the Type S on your desk and you can plug in your phone or other devices to charge via USB-C, or bring it with you for charging on the go. The blower battery will last for up to two hours with low-speed operation or about 12 minutes at the highest speed. You might also consider pairing it with Ordilend's 10-in-1 gadget for serious electronic cleaning capability.