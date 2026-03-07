4 Robot Companions That High-Tech Pet Lovers Need To See

Living.AI's EMO is a desktop AI companion that looks similar to Team ASOBI's adorable "Astro Bot" character. Priced at $279, this headphone-wearing robot has two short legs attached to the bottom of its head, allowing it to independently explore its surroundings, navigating your desktop without falling off. This is made possible by its AI wide-angle camera, four smart digital servos, and the optical drop sensors in its feet. In total, this little guy has more than 10 advanced internal sensors built in.

What makes EMO a great robot companion is its evolving personality and human-like interactions. This stylish little robot can perform over 1,000 expressions and actions, reflecting its feelings and moods through its face and body language. EMO's built-in neural network processor and AI processing models means it can process large amounts of data continuously, which allows it to recognize up to 10 people via its HD camera and to track sound using its four-microphone array.

While this robot won't directly speak to you, it can hear you, responding when called and communicating with cute bleeps and bloops, and even dancing when it plays music through its built-in speaker. When EMO (or your phone) needs a charge, just pop it on the accompanying skateboard accessory, which acts as a wireless charger. What's more, thanks to the sensor in EMO's head, you can even pet it like a normal pet — which may become hard to resist if you pick up clothing accessories like the Corgi or Cow outfits.