4 Robot Companions That High-Tech Pet Lovers Need To See
Pets provide us with unconditional love and companionship, but they're also a big commitment. You have to feed them, ensure they get enough exercise, and clean up their poop — which isn't something everyone necessarily has the time, space, or stomach to do. However, if you're not fussy about your pet being a living, breathing animal, a robot companion can offer a great alternative to a furry friend.
There are plenty of smart, AI-powered robot companions available (and on the way) that offer the companionship of real-life pets, without the mess. These include the emotionally intelligent Moflin, which offers a calming presence in a fuzzy, allergy-free package; the adorable Sweekar, a physical Tamagotchi-like pet that fits perfectly into your pocket; and EMO, a cute and curious desktop buddy with over 1,000 expressions. If it's your pet that needs companionship, rather than you, Tuya Smart has the answer to that with Aura, an all-around playmate and emotion translator for pets.
EMO
Living.AI's EMO is a desktop AI companion that looks similar to Team ASOBI's adorable "Astro Bot" character. Priced at $279, this headphone-wearing robot has two short legs attached to the bottom of its head, allowing it to independently explore its surroundings, navigating your desktop without falling off. This is made possible by its AI wide-angle camera, four smart digital servos, and the optical drop sensors in its feet. In total, this little guy has more than 10 advanced internal sensors built in.
What makes EMO a great robot companion is its evolving personality and human-like interactions. This stylish little robot can perform over 1,000 expressions and actions, reflecting its feelings and moods through its face and body language. EMO's built-in neural network processor and AI processing models means it can process large amounts of data continuously, which allows it to recognize up to 10 people via its HD camera and to track sound using its four-microphone array.
While this robot won't directly speak to you, it can hear you, responding when called and communicating with cute bleeps and bloops, and even dancing when it plays music through its built-in speaker. When EMO (or your phone) needs a charge, just pop it on the accompanying skateboard accessory, which acts as a wireless charger. What's more, thanks to the sensor in EMO's head, you can even pet it like a normal pet — which may become hard to resist if you pick up clothing accessories like the Corgi or Cow outfits.
Moflin
If you love furry animals, but someone in your household has an allergy, Moflin could be a good alternative to a real-life pet. Casio's Moflin is a truly adorable robot pet that prioritizes emotional connection and comfort. This fuzzy, guinea pig-like AI companion started out as an IndieGoGo campaign by startup Vanguard Industries in 2021. After exceeding its goal by over 3,000%, the Moflin was rolled out to Japan in 2024 (where it quickly sold out) before being released in the U.S. in October 2025 (for $429).
This palm-sized robot pet can recognize voices and touch, and boasts over four million emotional configurations, with its behavior and responses evolving based on how you treat it. If you neglect your Moflin, it may express negative emotions like loneliness or sadness, while actions like hugging your Moflin can result in more positive emotions like joy. Casio claims that developing the Moflin's clear range of emotions can take approximately 50 days of interaction, with the Moflin's personality, expressions, and emotional reactions becoming more distinct the more you interact with it. By installing the MofLife app to your smartphone, you can also monitor your Moflin's behavioral trends, emotional state, and how its personality is taking form.
Casio also offers what the company calls "clinic admissions" and "fur renewal" services, paid-for repair services that allow you to send your Moflin to the company for fixes when "your companion isn't feeling their best." So, you don't need to worry about buying an entirely new Moflin if yours gets a bit under the weather.
Sweekar
One of the coolest tech innovations showcased this year's CES, Takway's Sweekar is an AI pocket pet reminiscent of a physical Tamagotchi. This virtual pet initially comes as an egg, before hatching, and gradually growing (both physically and emotionally) from a baby to a teen, to a fully-fledged adult. Like a Tamagotchi, to keep your Sweekar healthy, happy, and more importantly, alive — you need to give it adequate love, care, and food, with its growth driven by an XP-based system.
Unlike a Tamagotchi, however, this AI-powered robot learns and develops through its four-stage lifecycle, allowing it to establish its own personality and decision-making abilities depending on your interactions and care for it. It can even recall your shared history, including milestones and conversations. After Sweekar reaches adulthood, it can care for itself autonomously, and will even set out on its own independent (virtual) adventures, which you can track from the companion app.
Sweekar isn't currently available to purchase. Takway plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign in 2026 before producing and launching the robot pet later this year. However, when it does arrive, owners will be able to customize their companion through interchangeable shells and outfits.
Aura
It's not just humans that can benefit from a robot companion. One of the coolest robots revealed at CES 2026, Tuya Smart's Aura is an AI-powered robot/pet sitter that not only lets you keep track of your pet when you're not home, but attends to its needs. This intelligent "pet butler" uses sound recognition and behavioral analysis to interpret your pet's emotional state, and sends a report to the owner's smartphone so they can understand how their pet is feeling when they're not home.
Aura also acts as a playmate. This robot has a built-in laser play feature to keep your pets engaged and can dispense treats from its built-in feeder when required. In addition, Aura simulates pet sounds through its IPC voice module and displays animated facial expressions to appear more friendly to your animal.
What's more, thanks to Aura's V-SLAM autonomous navigation and AIVI object recognition algorithms, it can move throughout your house freely, and will automatically return to its charging dock when its battery runs low. Aura will proactively seek out your pet to interact with it, with its pet recognition and intelligent tracking features allowing you to view your pet via the companion app at any time –- it'll even take short videos of any particularly memorable moments.