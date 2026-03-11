4 Gadgets That Make Retro Gaming Feel Modern
Modern gaming may come with a host of technical benefits, like better visuals, smoother frame rates, and more complex worlds, but sometimes nothing beats the nostalgic comfort that comes from retro gaming. But what if you bring the capabilities and convenience of modern technology to your favorite retro games? Well, there are some excellent gadgets that allow you to do just that.
From wireless controller adapters to HDMI scalers, there is a wide range of retro gaming accessories on the market that can help make your experience feel more modern. With so many options, you'll be able to build your own retro arcade in no time.
Some gadgets offer convenience, like the MemCard Pro, which allows you to replace your pile of old-school memory cards with one larger-capacity card. Others, like 8BitDo's adapters and Retro Fighter controllers, let you connect modern gamepads to your retro consoles, offering a more comfortable playing experience. There are also some essential buys, like the impressive RetroTINK-4K, which can upscale the video output from retro consoles to 4K. Below, we've broken down four of the very best gadgets and accessories to make your retro gaming experience feel truly modern.
MemCard Pro
One of the most convenient capabilities of modern gaming is the ability to save game progress to your console's built-in storage. However, that hasn't always been the case. Back in the day, to save your game on retro consoles, such as the PlayStation, PlayStation 2, and GameCube, you needed an external memory card. But, one memory card could quickly become multiple, as official options only offered up to 8MB of storage (or 1 MB for the PS1), meaning you'd either need to make the difficult choice of overwriting an old save or buy another card if you needed more save space.
8BitMods' MemCard Pro memory cards make this problem a thing of the past. Available for PS1, PS2, and GameCube, the MemCard Pro is a single memory card into which a Standard microSD can be inserted, offering you up to 1TB of storage for your game saves (depending on the SD card inserted). You likely won't need that much storage, though, as each 1GB of storage can store up to 122,880 PS1 game save blocks or 2,048 59-block GameCube memory cards. The MemCard Pro could be the last memory card you'll ever have to buy for your retro console.
RetroTINK-4K Pro
Trying to connect your retro game console to a modern TV can be frustrating due to signal incompatibility. But HDMI scalers aim to make the process easier by converting the console's analog signals into digital signals that transmit an upscaled image to your TV – and the RetroTINK-4K Pro is one of the best around.
The RetroTINK-4K Pro is a video processor and scaler that acts as a universal adapter for your retro gaming console. Not only does this gadget convert the relevant signals (from composite to 1080p digital), it then upscales the image quality to 4K, offering an enhanced image with sharp, defined pixels and low input lag –- without losing the nostalgic retro charm.
While this device offers a plug-and-play experience, those who want more control over video quality can use the RetroTINK-4K Pro's advanced settings to fine tune crop, color, scale, and more, for the optimal retro experience.
8BitDo Retro Receiver Adapters
While retro gaming controllers offer a heap of nostalgia, they're not always the most precise or comfortable to use, which is why we love 8BitDo's Retro Receiver Adapter range.
Available for a variety of retro consoles, like the Sega Saturn, Nintendo GameCube, and PS2, 8BitDo's adapters allow you to use a modern wireless controller on your retro console. All you need to do is plug the adapter into your console, and you can connect a compatible gamepad to it via Bluetooth, giving you full wireless control over your favorite, old-school games.
These adapters are compatible with much of 8BitDo's own range of cool controllers, but also work with third-party gamepads, like the PS5 DualSense controller, Xbox Series controller, and the Xbox Adaptive Controller. This means you have a wider range of choice than simply the classic controller packed with your console, which, in turn, improves accessibility for those who may need a gamepad with a more ergonomic design.
Retro Fighter controllers
For those who prefer a wired controller option, but still want the benefit of a modern design, you can't go wrong with Retro Fighter controllers. While the brand has a range of wireless gamepad options, it also offers a range of "next-gen" controllers for retro consoles, such as the Sega Saturn and Nintendo 64, that plug directly into their respective controller ports – without the need for an adapter.
These controllers offer a modern, yet distinctively retro, design. The BrawlerGen Sega Genesis and Sega Saturn Controller, for example, features a more responsive D-pad and analog stick than the original Saturn and Genesis controllers, while also offering a more comfortable ergonomic design. This gamepad also features a two-in-one connector that allows it to directly plug into either of the two consoles. If you're looking to maintain the nostalgic feel of a wired controller in your hands while benefiting from some modern perks, Retro Fighter's controller range is definitely worth checking out.