4 Gadgets That Make Retro Gaming Feel Modern

Modern gaming may come with a host of technical benefits, like better visuals, smoother frame rates, and more complex worlds, but sometimes nothing beats the nostalgic comfort that comes from retro gaming. But what if you bring the capabilities and convenience of modern technology to your favorite retro games? Well, there are some excellent gadgets that allow you to do just that.

From wireless controller adapters to HDMI scalers, there is a wide range of retro gaming accessories on the market that can help make your experience feel more modern. With so many options, you'll be able to build your own retro arcade in no time.

Some gadgets offer convenience, like the MemCard Pro, which allows you to replace your pile of old-school memory cards with one larger-capacity card. Others, like 8BitDo's adapters and Retro Fighter controllers, let you connect modern gamepads to your retro consoles, offering a more comfortable playing experience. There are also some essential buys, like the impressive RetroTINK-4K, which can upscale the video output from retro consoles to 4K. Below, we've broken down four of the very best gadgets and accessories to make your retro gaming experience feel truly modern.