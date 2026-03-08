5 Cool Smartphone Accessories You Can 3D Print
When you own a 3D printer, there are two main things you can do with it: Print fun things and print practical things. As enjoyable as it is to funnel filament into creating silly sculptures and figures, it's also satisfying to print something you'll use on a daily basis. For example, why not use your 3D printer to create some clever upgrades for that smartphone that's always nearby, like portable stands, cases, and cable protectors?
With a bit of creativity and some size considerations for your particular phone, you can print a wide range of handy accessories that can protect the phone, give it a little extra functionality like carrying credit cards, improve how it plays music and captures video, and much more. Part of the fun of this process is dreaming up your own ideas, but if you need some inspiration, you can find downloadable projects for smartphone accessories on 3D printing open source sites like Thingiverse and Printables.
Keychain smartphone stands
A simple stand is one of the most convenient accessories you can have for your smartphone. It keeps your phone propped up at home or while you're on the go, making it ideal for hands-free tapping and scrolling, using while eating lunch, or watching movies on a plane. The only real hitch is that some stands can be a little unwieldy to keep in your pocket or bag. If storage space is at a premium, try a phone stand you can hang from your keys.
Printables user Shira designed a set of cute 3D printed keychains shaped like various creatures, including a snail, a hippo, a cat, and a dragon. In addition to being fun and colorful, these keychains have slots in the neck area, perfectly sized for propping up your smartphone. Shira does recommend using a flexible filament to print these, as a rigid material may snap under pressure. Also, you will need to provide your own key ring, but you can buy those easily enough on Amazon.
Megaphone smartphone holder
If you want to share music on your smartphone with friends, the usual play is to sync up with a Bluetooth speaker from one of the major brands. Of course, not everyone owns a good external speaker, and relying exclusively on the phone's internal audio system may not provide enough volume. If more gadgets can't solve your problem, try this clever solution: Place your device in a 3D printed megaphone.
Thingiverse user IFUJI concocted a remarkably simple accessory for boosting the sound from a smartphone without an additional device — an analog megaphone holder. Place your phone inside, propping it up on the back, and the conical shape will project the phone's audio in a focused blast rather than radiating in all directions. IFUJI notes that this holder is great for both increasing volume while playing music, as well as improving audio on phone calls. They made it for their iPhone, but the holder could be adjusted and resized for other phones as necessary.
Clamshell smartphone case and card holder
The one vital accessory that absolutely all smartphone owners should possess is a protective case, something that can safely endure the rigors of daily use and, if necessary, absorb the occasional sudden drop. Certain 3D printer filaments like TPE and TPU are a good material for cases, as they're resilient and flexible. If you're going to 3D print a phone case, though, you might as well add some extra functionality to it.
Thingiverse user Snickerpleez designed a clamshell-style protective case for their iPhone 6 composed of two 3D printed panels secured onto the phone via four screws and hex nuts. It's a minimalistic design, protecting the edges around the phone and its cameras without being too bulky. As an added perk, the rear panel has a clip for storing a pair of plastic cards. If your wallet is already full to bursting with cards, this case will give you a little extra storage space while keeping your phone safe in the process.
Compact smartphone tripod
If you're a photographer or content creator, you often need to set up a good shot with your phone's camera at a moment's notice. Unless you have exceptionally steady hands, the matter isn't quite as simple as "point and shoot." Much like with a dedicated camera, the best solution for an unsteady smartphone camera is a tripod to keep it stationary. With a 3D printer, not only can you make such a tripod, you can make one that's easy to store and carry around.
Printables user ThreeD-Michael designed a pocket-sized folding tripod that can be assembled and deployed in a matter of seconds, clamping tight on your phone for that perfect shot. The project consists of the tripod and a nifty rectangular carrying case to keep it safe when not in use. The tripod's legs unfold and lock in place, while the clamping mechanism grips your phone with the help of rubber bands. The clamp can grab any phone measuring between 64 and 88 millimeters in width, so there's some extra wiggle room for different models.
Universal USB cable saver
Second only to a smartphone itself, the most vital accessory to carry around is your charging cable and adapter. A consistent issue with USB charging cables is wire fraying that occurs around the connector, which can be worsened if it's jostling around in your bag or pocket. If you're worried about this happening, shore it up with a 3D-printed protector. Printables user Engineering Projects came up with a universal USB cable saver, a clever gadget that clamps onto the connector of a charging cable.
The device redirects flexing that occurs near the connector, spreading the stress out across its spiral-patterned body and away from that critical point. The saver can be clamped onto just about any kind of USB charging cable to help improve longevity, making it an ideal 3D printing project for saving you money. If it doesn't fit your cable, the design can be sized up or down. As an added bonus, there's a slot on the back where you can insert a magnet for hanging or storing the cable saver when you're not using it.