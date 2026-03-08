5 Cool Smartphone Accessories You Can 3D Print

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you own a 3D printer, there are two main things you can do with it: Print fun things and print practical things. As enjoyable as it is to funnel filament into creating silly sculptures and figures, it's also satisfying to print something you'll use on a daily basis. For example, why not use your 3D printer to create some clever upgrades for that smartphone that's always nearby, like portable stands, cases, and cable protectors?

With a bit of creativity and some size considerations for your particular phone, you can print a wide range of handy accessories that can protect the phone, give it a little extra functionality like carrying credit cards, improve how it plays music and captures video, and much more. Part of the fun of this process is dreaming up your own ideas, but if you need some inspiration, you can find downloadable projects for smartphone accessories on 3D printing open source sites like Thingiverse and Printables.