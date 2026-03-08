Ukraine's New Drone-Hunting Buggy Needs To Be Seen To Be Believed

The rise of drone warfare has pushed Ukraine to pursue increasingly creative means of combatting Russia's cheap, mass-produced one-way attack UAVs. Now accounting for roughly 70% of the conflict's casualties, Ukraine's military, civilians, and infrastructure have suffered untold damage. Tasked with defending an ever-widening swath of civilian and military targets, Ukraine has deployed novel defense strategies from high-tech laser guns to lining hundreds of miles of roads and infrastructure with drone-catching fishing nets. One recent addition to Ukraine's cadre of anti-UAV weapons is a rocket-strapped buggy known as the Tempest.

At first glance, the Tempest looks like the lovechild of combat-heavy video games like Halo and Twisted Metal. Designed to counter uncrewed aerial systems (C-UAS), the Tempest is essentially a Can-Am Maverick X3 side-by-side off-roading vehicle equipped with a dual Hellfire missile launcher, radar, and potentially a passive radio frequency detection system. This use of retail components should make it a cheap, replicable alternative to other military vehicles. Built by V2X, a Virginian defense manufacturer, the Tempest was publicly debuted in October 2025 at the Association of the United States Army exhibition, and Ukraine got its hands on a few by at least December 2025.

While at least two of the buggies have already killed over 20 Russian drones, the number of Tempests in Ukraine's arsenal remains unclear. With that said, V2X's success has already garnered some attention, as the Marine Corps Systems Command awarded the defense firm a sole-source contract to construct what it dubbed the Denied Area Sprinter-Hellfire (DASH) system.