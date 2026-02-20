Fishing Nets Are Becoming A Powerful Counter To War Drones

A wave of new technologies are changing military tactics, as artificial intelligence and robotics deliver a flurry of innovations to the battlefield. At the center of these changes are the proliferation of small, relatively cheap drones, or UAVs, that have inflicted incalculable damage in conflict zones like Ukraine. Combatting these new weapons systems has been difficult, due in large part to both the scale of the attacks and the disproportionate costs of defending against them.

Similar to mass aerial bombings in World War II, the impact of these bombardments have expanded beyond military targets, inflicting devasting damage on civilians and critical infrastructure. For instance, drones now inflict the majority of the casualties on both sides of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict. Although Ukraine has deployed drones to find success against a rival whose military budget was 10x larger than its own before the conflict, their proliferation has also placed civilians in the cross hairs. Expanding the geographic scope of UAV attacks has firmly placed Ukrainian cities, hospitals, and public infrastructure — positioned far beyond the battlefront — in the line of fire. Warding off these attacks has proven challenging.

Worldwide, militaries are developing new strategies to fend off drones, ranging from the United Kingdom's ship-mounted DragonFire laser beams to China's anti-drone microwave weapon. To date, however, none have developed a catch-all solution, particularly in civilian-heavy areas. So, Ukraine and Russia have gone analog to foil the destructive technology, deploying nets to ensnare enemy drones. Suspended over roads, hospitals, military vehicles, and critical infrastructure, the converted fishing nets are a back-to-basics moment for global militaries.