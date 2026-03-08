The US Military Is Turning Apache Attack Helicopters Into Drone Hunters

Military technology is built on the principle of escalation. One army invents the sword, another army invents the shield to block swords, and so on. The current cycle of escalation revolves around Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), or drones, and weapons designed to knock them out of the sky. Ukraine is currently developing a drone-downing laser you can stuff in a car trunk, whereas the U.S. would rather turn a famous helicopter into a long-range shotgun.

In December of 2025, the U.S. Army used an AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopter to conduct a live test of what is known as 30x113mm XM1225 Aviation Proximity Explosive (APEX) ammunition. This weapon system is designed to detonate close to its target, launching shrapnel that covers a wide radius of effect. This capability lets each round of XM1225 APEX hit multiple smaller targets that one lone shell might otherwise miss. Targets like, say, swarms of drones that would otherwise overwhelm the defenses of aircraft carriers. Perhaps more importantly, the XM1225 APEX is already designed for the Apache's M230 Area Weapon System, giving installation a quick turnaround time.

While the weapons test was designed to showcase the XM1225 APEX's "precision, versatility, and lethality" against various drones at different distances, the test was also intended to compare the XM1225 APEX to a similar weapon, the M789 High Explosive Dual Purpose (HEDP) cartridge. Not only did the APEX hit its targets, but it delivered a larger "burst radius" than the HEDP.