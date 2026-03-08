Amazon Is Selling A 'Powerful And Stylish' MagSafe Battery Pack For $18

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple's iPhone 17 models offer great battery life — but if you're using an older iPhone, there's a chance the battery isn't performing like it used to, and that's because all batteries degrade. The longer you use the handset, the more the battery ages, so it's a good practice to periodically check your iPhone's battery health and know when it's declining. Eventually, it might get to the point where you'll need a battery replacement or one of the best portable power banks to get you through the day.

If you're shopping for a battery pack, you may consider the 5,000 mAh Podoru MagSafe Battery Pack that's highly reviewed on Amazon and costs just $17.99 as of this writing. That's after a $5 to $6 discount (varies by color), but even the $22.99 to $23.99 list price is a good deal for a power bank that can recharge your iPhone wirelessly.

The Podoru power bank has an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 from over 8,700 reviews, with one buyer calling it "powerful and stylish." According to another Amazon user's review, the battery pack has been "a total winner" for his fiancé's daily routine. "The design is incredibly slim and compact, so it snaps onto the back of her phone without blocking the camera or adding unnecessary bulk," the user said, adding that it's "a fantastic value for [the] money compared to the much more expensive name brands."

The reviewer also highlighted the battery pack's specs. The 5,000 mAh battery comes with a USB-C charging cord and offers 20 W USB-C wired charging and 15 W MagSafe charging. The Podoru MagSafe Battery Pack is also available in several colors that may match your iPhone's color.