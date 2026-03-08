Amazon Is Selling A 'Powerful And Stylish' MagSafe Battery Pack For $18
Apple's iPhone 17 models offer great battery life — but if you're using an older iPhone, there's a chance the battery isn't performing like it used to, and that's because all batteries degrade. The longer you use the handset, the more the battery ages, so it's a good practice to periodically check your iPhone's battery health and know when it's declining. Eventually, it might get to the point where you'll need a battery replacement or one of the best portable power banks to get you through the day.
If you're shopping for a battery pack, you may consider the 5,000 mAh Podoru MagSafe Battery Pack that's highly reviewed on Amazon and costs just $17.99 as of this writing. That's after a $5 to $6 discount (varies by color), but even the $22.99 to $23.99 list price is a good deal for a power bank that can recharge your iPhone wirelessly.
The Podoru power bank has an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 from over 8,700 reviews, with one buyer calling it "powerful and stylish." According to another Amazon user's review, the battery pack has been "a total winner" for his fiancé's daily routine. "The design is incredibly slim and compact, so it snaps onto the back of her phone without blocking the camera or adding unnecessary bulk," the user said, adding that it's "a fantastic value for [the] money compared to the much more expensive name brands."
The reviewer also highlighted the battery pack's specs. The 5,000 mAh battery comes with a USB-C charging cord and offers 20 W USB-C wired charging and 15 W MagSafe charging. The Podoru MagSafe Battery Pack is also available in several colors that may match your iPhone's color.
Which iPhone models are supported by the Podoru MagSafe Battery Pack?
The Podoru MagSafe Battery Pack is 14 mm (0.55 inches) thick and weighs 120 grams (0.27 pounds). It is compatible with all iPhone models released since the iPhone 12 series, except the iPhone 16e. 2025's budget iPhone does not support MagSafe out of the box — instead, you have to use a MagSafe case, in which case the Podoru power bank will work with the iPhone 16e. Wireless charging speeds will be reduced to 7.5 W, the non-MagSafe wireless charging speed all modern iPhones support. The iPhone 16e can always be recharged via USB-C.
The Podoru power bank will also work with Android phones, as one Amazon reviewer showed in a video. Many Android phones do not support magnetic wireless charging out of the box. But, like the iPhone 16e, if you have a case with magnets on the back, it should work with the power bank's magnets. Even without wireless charging, the Podoru MagSafe Battery Pack can recharge an Android phone via a USB-C cable, something the manufacturer shows in one of the promo videos featured on the Amazon listing.
The $18 power bank can also be recharged via Lightning, which can be a useful feature for iPhone owners who still use handsets with Lightning ports. Apple made the switch to USB-C starting with the iPhone 15 series.
The manufacturer advises against using the battery pack with cases thicker than 2 mm, as the phone might heat up. Podoru also noted that some heat generation is normal during charging. When it comes to safety, the Podoru MagSafe power bank offers several features, including temperature monitoring and short-circuit protection.