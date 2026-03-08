This Cheap USB Gadget From Amazon Could Help You Ditch Cloud Storage For Good

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nowadays, cloud storage feels like a mandatory solution for backing up personal files, whether you'd like to save your pictures, videos, or even documents. You can simply select one of the best cloud storage services, and you'll be set. However, keeping files on the cloud usually comes with a cost once you hit a certain data threshold, as most services offer a free tier with limited storage and will charge you a subscription fee if you need more space. One major difference between the cloud storage services is that some offer larger drives in the free tier than others.

If that's making you grow tired of cloud storage services, and you want to look for an alternative solution that won't bill you every month, a special physical drive like the SanDisk Creator Phone Drive is a great option. This thumb drive comes with either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, enough to hold lots of videos and documents. The Creator Phone Drive has a positive rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars from over 170 Amazon reviews as of this writing, and 80% of users vouch for it with 4-star or 5-star reviews. Additionally, it has Amazon's Choice label, which means it's highly rated and well-priced.

It comes with two connectors, a USB-C connector on one side and a Lightning connector on the other, which allow you to plug it into your phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop, making it great to back up your Android phone. As it's meant for backup, SanDisk has included a cover on the device for protection. Transferring files to and from the drive shouldn't take long, as it supports a data transfer rate of up to 90 megabytes per second and a read speed of 100 megabytes per second.