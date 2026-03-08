Why Do PS5 Controllers Have A Hole On The Back?

The reset button is located on the back of the controller next to a faded Sony logo (on the right side of it for the DualSense, and above the logo for the Edge). To interact with it, you'll need a paperclip or a similar tool to press against it. What this does is reset your connection, requiring you to re-pair your DualSense controller with your console via a USB cable. To do this correctly, make sure your console is powered off and unplugged from the USB cable. Once you have the controller in your hands or on a surface, use the pin-like tool to press it into the controller for five seconds. Then, reconnect the controller using a USB cable plugged into your PS5 console. Press the PS button to re-initiate the pairing process.

Ideally, this should re-establish the connection between your controller and your console, but it may not always work. If it doesn't, Sony recommends checking that your console's software is up to date, which you can do from the System settings on your home screen. If you can't navigate to your menu at all because your controller's inputs aren't working, you'll need to operate your console in Safe mode, then set up an alternative input method, such as a USB keyboard or enabling PS Remote Play via the dedicated PS Remote Play app from your mobile device.

But usually, at this point, there's something seriously wrong with your controller's hardware if it remains unresponsive while wired. When it comes to hardware problems, your best bet is to either send it back to Sony (new official controllers should come with a 1-year warranty), send it in for repairs to a third-party establishment, or buy a replacement.