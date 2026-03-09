How Often Do Ship Anchors Break Undersea Internet Cables? More Often Than You'd Expect

It's a little-known fact that undersea cables are necessary for a majority of international internet traffic and not mobile networks, satellites, or fixed internet. It's safe to say they are the foundation of global communications. So, when one of those cables goes down or is damaged in some way, it's a lot worse than those common Wi-Fi mistakes everyone makes — it can cause some pretty big headaches for people around the world.

Cable cuts, where those undersea cables are severed, are actually pretty common. These have been caused by earthquakes and underwater landslides, physical sabotage, and — wait for it — maritime activities, including commercial fishing and mismanaged vessel anchoring. Estimates from the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) claim that undersea cable damage from dragged anchors is responsible for about 30% of all annual incidents, or around 60 faults every year. An older 2011 ICPC White Paper claims it's the leading cause of cable damage, far more than previously suspected.

But as you can already glean, there are different types of incidents that involve anchors. Those include direct impact, dragged anchors moving along the seafloor, accidental deployment, and intentional deployment during adverse weather at sea. More surprisingly, genuine accidents aren't the only thing happening under the surface. There are reports of intended sabotage carried out by anchor dragging, particularly attributed to Russian vessels in the North Atlantic-Baltic region and Chinese vessels in the Western Pacific.

Ultimately, it happens a lot more often than you might expect. If the ICPC's numbers are still accurate today, a large portion of outages could be directly related to anchor incidents, both accidental and otherwise.